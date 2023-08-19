SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego Closed Sunday Due to Hurricane Hilary

Theme parks across Southern California are preparing for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Hilary, with SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego announcing a one-day closure.

What’s Happening:

Due to Hurricane Hilary, SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego will be closed on Sunday, August 20th. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of guests, ambassadors, and animals during this time.

The parks are expected to reopen on Monday, August 21st.

SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego will reschedule or refund reservations booked online or from the call center, with no cancellation or change fees applied.

All date-intended tickets for August 20th have been extended through December 31st, 2023.

Annual Pass Members' and Season Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of August 20th have been extended through August 27th.

Meanwhile, theme parks further north have issued statements saying that they are “continuing to monitor Hurricane Hilary,” but none have announced any closures or changes to operating hours at this time.

This includes Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

🚨 PARK UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jOGGuqpyZl — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) August 19, 2023