The Uncanny Avengers Take on the New Brotherhood of Mutants in First Look at Marvel’s “Uncanny Avengers #2”

The Uncanny Avengers take on the new Brotherhood of Mutants in a new first look at "Uncanny Avengers #2″ shared by Marvel.

In “Uncanny Avengers (2023) #1″ by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón, Captain America's new team—which includes such powerhouse members as Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance—ran straight into Captain Krakoa's latest plot and the impostor wasn't alone.

As it turns out, Captain Krakoa has assembled his very own Brotherhood of Mutants, and that surprise gave him the upper hand—at least at first.

The fight continues in “Uncanny Avengers (2023) #2,” where the Unity Squad gets an assist from Black Widow.

A special first look at “Uncanny Avengers (2023) #2″ picks up right where the first issue left off, with Captain America nearly dying at the hands of Captain Krakoa.

After Quicksilver lands a super-speed punch on Andreas von Strucker's face, the team recoups, while Black Widow makes a graceful landing amidst the wreckage and Psylocke threatens an Orchis soldier with her swords.

Another page checks in with M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Stasis, who observe the fallout of Captain Krakoa's latest mission from their space lair.