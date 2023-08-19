“X-Men Blue: Origins #1” Variant Cover from Russell Dauterman Spotlights the Greatest Love Story in Mutant History

A new "X-Men Blue: Origins #1" variant cover from artist Russell Dauterman spotlights the greatest love story in Mutant history and Marvel shared the first look.

Since his earliest days with the X-Men under writer Chris Claremont, the circumstances of Nightcrawler’s birth have been the subject of rumors, half-truths, and heartbreak – until now.

This November, Si Spurrier—the writer who’s masterfully guided the character through the Krakoan age—will clear away all the lies to tell the definitive Nightcrawler origin story in “X-Men Blue: Origins #1.” With art by Wilton Santos and Marcus To, this special one-shot will deliver a rousing saga that spans mutant history with revelations that X-Men fans have longed for.

You think you know the tale of Mystique and Azazel’s devilish affair, but what role did Mystique’s true love Destiny play? Their beautiful romance has steered the course of mutantdom throughout the century, and when they reunited on Krakoa, they became two of mutantkind’s most prominent leaders. Now, with “Fall of X” spiraling around them, it’s time to spill their biggest secret.

Fans can celebrate this pivotal moment for this iconic Marvel couple with Russell Dauterman’s new “X-Men Blue: Origins #1″ variant cover.

And “X-Men Blue: Origins #1″ is not the only chapter of Nightcrawler’s “Fall of X” transformation! The one-shot will spin out of his adventures in Spurrier and Lee Garbett’s “Uncanny Spider-Man” limited series. After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run—and having the time of his life?! On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows.

Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever.

Between “X-Men Blue: Origins #1″ and this joyful series, Nightcrawler will be shaken to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it.

