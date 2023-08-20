Listen to the Official Theme Song of Silver Dollar City’s All-New Fire In The Hole

The reimagined Fire In The Hole attraction, coming to Silver Dollar City next year, also brings with it a brand-new theme song, performed by country music stars Dailey & Vincent.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week, Silver Dollar City announced the new, groundbreaking, $30 million Fire In The Hole indoor family roller coaster, the largest in the Midwest.

Set to open in spring of 2024, the highly-anticipated attraction joins the park’s lineup of revolutionary rides. Located in the newly incorporated Fire District, Fire In The Hole doubles the size of one of The City’s most popular areas, already home to Station No. 3 firehouse and a collection of family-friendly attractions.

When developing the theme song for the largest indoor coaster in America's Heartland, Bluegrass superstars, Grand Ole Opry members, the Grammy-Nominated duo Dailey & Vincent hopped onboard to bring the new song to life.

Listen to the full song for yourself below: