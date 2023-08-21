Disney Concerts Introduces New Cast of “Disney Princess – The Concert” Performances in Australia, New Zealand

Disney Concerts has introduced four new cast members for the upcoming “Disney Princess – The Concert” performances in Australia and New Zealand.

Rachael Beck – Widely remembered for her award-winning portrayal as “Belle” in the original company of Beauty and the Beast.

Steffanie Leigh – Made her Broadway debut as the title role in Disney’s Mary Poppins.

Storm Lever – Recently concluded her run as legendary Queen, ‘Anne Boleyn’ in the musical, Six.

Krysta Rodriguez – A veteran of nine Broadway shows, most recently starring as ‘Cinderella’ in Into the Woods.

About Disney Princess – The Concert:

For generations, the music of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, these beloved songs come to life on stage in Disney Princess – The Concert! A quartet of Broadway, television, and animated film icons celebrate the music from every Disney Princess in an unforgettable evening, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.

Your every dream will come true as larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while these acclaimed stars sing your favorite songs and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Disney Princess – The Concert runs approximately two hours with intermission and is recommended for a general audience.

This production features Broadway performers appearing as themselves. Costumed Disney characters do not appear at this event.

You can get your tickets to see “Disney Princess – The Concert” here