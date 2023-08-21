Disney100: Corkcicle Introduces Bold and Brilliant Drinkware Gift Set Featuring Four Disney Princesses

Disney is celebrating World Princess Week which honors our favorite princesses and is inspired by their qualities of courage and kindness. Earlier this summer, Corkcicle introduced a new series of Disney-theme drinkware to their Heritage Sketch collection that features several characters including four princesses!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If there’s one thing Disney fans love to do, it’s celebrating their favorite characters and this week it’s all about Disney Princesses! There are plenty of opportunities for Disney fans to join the fun of World Princess Week, and one of those ways is with Corkcicle.

Guests in need of insulated drinkware will love Corkcicle’s latest Disney offerings as part of a Heritage Sketch Collection. This line features a sliver background and prismatic character “sketches” that reflect the light beautifully.

While there are many characters included in series, the princesses on the stemless tumblers are:
Elsa
Tiana
Snow White
Mulan

Fans looking for something larger will appreciate the Tumbler Cups featuring Elsa, Tiana and a few other friendly faces.

Whether the beverage of choice is hot or cold, Corkcicle will keep it at the perfect temperature for hours at a time so guests can tend to their royal duties or relax like a regal all while staying hydrated!

Fans who can’t decide which princess they like best, will appreciate this good news: they can get all four as part of a lovely Brave and Brilliant Gift Set . Four stemless tumblers are packaged together in a special Disney100 box that’s dreamy and elegant and makes for a great collectible.

Four stemless tumblers are packaged together in a special Disney100 box that's dreamy and elegant and makes for a great collectible.

The Heritage Sketch collection is available now directly through Corkcicle and prices range from $34.95-$139.95.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Stemless Tumblers

Corkcicle’s triple Insulated stemless tumblers will keep your beverage cool for 6 hours or hot for 3. The stay-put silicone bottom and easy-grip flat sides are essential for giving you the best beverage experience possible.

Disney100 Heritage Sketch Stemless | CORKCICLE – $34.95

Tumbler Cup

This triple Insulated cup will keep your beverage cool for 9 hours or hot for 3! A stay-put silicone bottom keeps the container in one place while easy-grip flat sides make sure you have no issues grabbing that much needed drink. Includes a sliding shatter-proof lid.

Disney100 Heritage Sketch Tumbler | CORKCICLE – $37.95

Gift Set

“Celebrate 100 years of magic with all-new Disney100 Brave and Brilliant Gift Set. Packaged in a branded gift-ready box, this enchanting set features four Prismatic Stemless Cups decorated with heritage sketches inspired by four of Disney's most beloved heroines – Tiana, Elsa, Mulan, and Snow White.”

