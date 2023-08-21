Disney100: Just Play Disney Character Sets Now Available on Amazon

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Over at Amazon, fans will discover a wide range of toys and cute collectibles like character figure packs from Just Play!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s been 8 months since the Disney100 celebration officially kicked off and the whole wide world has been having a blast commemorating the Walt Disney Company and 100 Years of Wonder.

One of the easiest ways for fans to join the fun is by shopping and Amazon is among the dozens of retailers who are offering a wide array of toys and collectibles designed for every fan and every budget.

Fan favorite toy maker Just Play has introduced several new waves of their Disney figure packs designed for Disney100. The assortment of characters include Disiney Princesses, Heroes, Villains, Animals and Pixar Pals.

Each set comes with 7-10 miniature figures and fans will know which characters they’ll be getting when they purchase. The bundle themes are: Furry Friends Defying Odds Enchantment Small But Mighty Spirited Adventures Being By Your Side Relentless Pursuit Epic Transformations Magical Moments

The figures are designed for kids ages 3 and up. They do not come with accessories, nor are they articulated. Each character measures up to 3-inches tall.

The assortment is available now at Amazon

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Magical Moments – $19.99

Genie, Olaf, Jiminy Cricket, Antonio Madrigal, Tiana, Rafiki, Ursula the Sea Witch, and Cheshire Cat

D100 Figure Pack – Epic Transformations – $19.99

Red Panda Mei, Elastigirl, Ariel, Alice, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Luca Paguro, and Elsa.

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Being by Your Side – $19.99

Jessie, Dug, Baymax, Woody, Figaro, Mater, Pluto, and Baloo

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Relentless Pursuit – $19.99

Mr. Incredible, Ethan Clade, Joe Gardner, Gaston, Cruella DeVille, Anna, Hercules, and Moana.

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Spirited Adventures – $19.99

Merida, Mr. Toad, Joy, Lightning McQueen, Robin Hood, Miguel, Flynn Ryder, Buzz Lightyear, and Bo Peep.

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Small But Mighty – $19.99

Sadness, Tinkerbell, Young Simba, Boo, Jack-Jack Parr, Nemo, Marie, Edna Mode, Pascal, and Sebastian.

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Enchantment – $19.99

Maleficent, Snow White, Aurora, The Evil Queen, Luisa Madrigal, Elliot, and Peter Pan.

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Defying Odds – $19.99

Raya, Remy, Mulan, Carl Fredricksen, Pocahontas, Wreck-It Ralph, Mirabel Madrigal, and Belle.

D100 Celebration Figure Pack – Furry Friendships – $19.99

Timon, Pumbaa, Bambi, Thumper, Judy Hopps, Tod, Copper, Chip, Dale, and Nick Wilde.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.