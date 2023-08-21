Dracula Transforms Blade Into a Vampire in “What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1” This November

Home to some of the most memorable and thought-provoking stories in the Marvel Comics mythos, “What If?” was the series where anything could happen! Now it’s back in “What If…? Dark,” a new series of special one-shots where the imaginations of comic creators run wild with dark twists on iconic stories.

This November, Marvel Comics is proud to welcome back legendary writer Marv Wolfman as he teams up with artist David Cutler in “What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1.”

Wolfman redefined comic book horror storytelling in his groundbreaking run of The Tomb of Dracula where he introduced Dracula to the Marvel Universe and co-created Blade

Now decades later, he’ll revisit his mythology-molding work with a new What If…? story that asks the question, “What If…the legendary Dracula transformed Blade the vampire slayer…into a vampire?!”

See Dracula take a bite out of Blade in Giuseppe Camuncoli’s main cover and be there when master of the craft Marv Wolfman unleashes true Marvel Comics horror in “What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1″ this November.

What they’re saying: