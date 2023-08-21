ESPN Names Scott Van Pelt New Host of “Monday Night Countdown” Ahead of NFL Season

Scott Van Pelt, a seven-time studio host Emmy nominee and one of ESPN’s most popular voices for more than 20 years, is the new host of Monday Night Countdown (6 – 8 p.m. ET), as the Monday Night Football pregame and Sunday recap show revamps in preparation for ESPN’s most extensive NFL schedule in its 40 year history.

In advance of his expanded role, ESPN has signed Van Pelt to a new multi-year deal.

In addition to his NFL presence, Van Pelt will continue to host his late-night SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on most weeknights, a program that began in September of 2015 and has consistently drawn larger audiences among younger demographics than other late-night talk shows on both broadcast and cable.

Additionally, Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark, who won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Analyst in May, and former Dallas Cowboys first round pick Marcus Spears and will join SVP as newcomers to Monday Night Countdown , with the three joining returning analyst and former NFL Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III and Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Former Pro Bowlers Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and Alex Smith will also join Monday Night Countdown periodically throughout the season, continuing the role they each began in recent years.

Following each Monday Night Football game, Van Pelt will host the MNF postgame show and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt from the site of Monday Night Countdown , with Clark joining.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and John Parry will call the matchup.