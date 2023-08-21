Tokyo Disney Resort Selects 2024-2025 Ambassadors

Tokyo Disney Resort announced today that Daisuke Shibata and Nodoka Mikata have been selected as the 2024–2025 Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassadors.

What’s Happening:

After several months of interviews, Daisuke Shibata and Nodoka Mikata were chosen from over 100 cast members who applied this year.

Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to evolve with the opening of Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port scheduled to open in spring 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea. Daisuke Shibata and Nodoka Mikata will serve as the goodwill ambassadors for Tokyo Disney Resort for two years (January 1st, 2024 to December 31st, 2025), sharing Disney dreams and stories during this exciting period for Tokyo Disney Resort.

Shibata comes from the rooms division of Hotel MiraCosta, while Mikata works in attractions operations.

What They’re Saying:

Daisuke Shibata: “I was overcome with the joy of being selected as the Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador, and was full of gratitude for my family and my colleagues at the Parks. I want to become an ambassador who expresses the appeal of Tokyo Disney Resort to guests who feel close to the Parks and for those who live far from the Parks alike, and eventually bring this excitement throughout Japan and the world.”

“I was overcome with the joy of being selected as the Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador, and was full of gratitude for my family and my colleagues at the Parks. I want to become an ambassador who expresses the appeal of Tokyo Disney Resort to guests who feel close to the Parks and for those who live far from the Parks alike, and eventually bring this excitement throughout Japan and the world.” Nodoka Mikata: “My heart is full of gratitude for everyone who supported me. Being selected as the Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador, which had been my dream, brought me immense joy. Together with all cast members, I would like to share the excitement of the Parks to our guests. I want to become a friendly ambassador to the guests, while being a supporter of all cast members.”