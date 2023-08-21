Save Up to 40% On Clothing,Toys and More During shopDisney’s End of Summer Event

Start your week off right with a shopping spree at shopDisney! For a limited time, fans can browse the “So Long Summer!” sale that’s happening right now with discounts up to 40% off.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for their end of summer savings event.
- For a limited time, guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials that are perfect for the final days of summer fun, getting a jump start on Halloween, and even an upcoming Disney vacation.
- Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Discounts on High End Fashion
Black Panther: World of Wakanda Double Strand Necklace
Fantasyland Castle Pendant Earrings by Rebecca Hook
Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet by Joey Chou
Titanic 25th Anniversary Heart of the Ocean Clutch – Judith Leiber Couture
Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
Discounts On Toys
Dante Coloring Plush with Marker Set – Coco
Marvel Quantum Core Interactive Game and Bluetooth Speaker
Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars Pride Collection
Frozen 2 Classic Doll Gift Set
Discounts on Collectibles
Jafar Pin – Aladdin – Disney Villains
Minnie Mouse Vinyl Figure by Joe Ledbetter
Skimwing Collectible with Glowing Coral Reef – Avatar: The Way of Water
Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collectible Figure
Princess Leia Vinyl Figure by Nidhi Chanani – Star Wars Women of the Galaxy
Discounts on Clothing
Bruno Varsity Jacket for Adults – Encanto
Marvel Sleeveless Spirit Jersey for Adults – Marvel Pride Collection
Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Tie-Dye Shorts for Adults
Bruno Woven Shirt for Men – Encanto
Frozen Adaptive Dress for Girls
National Geographic Giraffes Semi-Cropped T-Shirt for Women
Simba Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – The Lion King
Na'vi Glow-in-the-Dark T-Shirt for Kids – Pandora – The World of Avatar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume PJ Pals for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Friends Swim Trunks for Kids
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!