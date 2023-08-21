Save Up to 40% on Select Princess Merchandise During shopDisney’s Royal Savings Event

Disney’s World Princess Week has arrived and fans across the globe can enjoy celebrations themed to our Princesses and inspired by their qualities of courage and kindness. Even if you can’t get to Disney park for this week’s festivities you can go shopping. shopDisney is hosting a Royal Savings Event with up to 40% off of Disney Princess merchandise!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Princess fans can take part in the World Princess Week celebration with special merchandise savings on shopDisney.

For a limited time guests can find discounts up to 40% off Princess-themed items such as: Dresses Dress Up Accessories Dolls Toys And More!

This special sale is a great way for fans to update their Princess collection, find some new favorites, or surprise someone they love with a fantastic gift.

Best of all there’s no code needed to activate the discounts. The prices listed on the page

Oh and don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Princess Dolls by CreativeSoul

Disney Princesses reimagined with Afrocentric design elements to show the beauty and strength of diversity. Each comes in a beautiful display box.

Costumes and Accessories

From dress up fun to trick or treat, fans can dress in cute costumes and accessories that will have them feeling like royalty.

The Little Mermaid Adaptive Wheelchair Wrap

Jasmine Magic Carpet Wheelchair Wrap – Aladdin

Cinderella Adaptive Costume for Adults

Ariel Adaptive Costume for Kids – The Little Mermaid

Belle Tiara for Kids – Beauty and the Beast

Moana Costume Shoes for Kids

Merida Costume for Kids – Brave

Dolores Costume for Kids – Encanto

Pocahontas Costume for Kids

Toys and Plush

Play time is so important and it’s even more fun when it features Disney characters. Exercise those creative muscles with playsets, dolls and figures from their favorite movies.

Aurora Plush Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 14 1/2"

Ariel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – 14 1/2"

Elsa Plush Doll – Frozen – 12 1/2"

Beauty and the Beast "Be Our Guest" Singing Tea Cart Play Set

Cinderella Light-Up Wand

Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figure Play Set

Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11"

Esmeralda Classic Doll – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – 11 1/2"

Clothing

Relax, play, sleep or simply explore your world in Disney fashion!

The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket for Women – Live Action Film

Cinderella Costume Bodysuit for Baby

The Little Mermaid Dress for Women – Live Action Film

Disney Princess Dress for Girls

Disney Princess Knit Varsity Jacket for Girls

