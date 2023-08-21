Save Up to 40% on Select Toys During shopDisney’s End of Summer Sale

Start your week off right with a shopping spree at shopDisney! For a limited time fans can browse the “So Long Summer!” sale that’s happening right now with discounts up to 40% off.

Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for their end of summer savings event.

For a limited time, guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney products

Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Discounts on Disney Toys

Help your kids put their active imaginations to good use with this selection of fun toys from shopDisney. Whether it’s dolls, plush, or playsets that spark your kids’ interest, you’re sure to find something here you love.

Lightyear Story Figure Set

Goofy Plush Set – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway – 10 3/4"

Zootopia Nesting Plush Set

Toy Story Inflatable Pool Toss 2 In 1 Game

Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin

Marie Big Feet Plush – The Aristocats – 11"

Han Solo Action Figure by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series – 6"

LEGO Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls 75574 – Avatar

Toy Story Light-Up Projection Game

Yoda Disney nuiMOs Plush – Star Wars

Hercules DIY Pottery Kit

Star Wars: A New Hope Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

Ariel Costume Shoes for Kids – The Little Mermaid

R2-S4M Star Wars Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Grogu Mystery Plush Blind Pack – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 6"

