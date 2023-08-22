Death Eaters Coming to Diagon Alley Select Dates Starting September 1st at Universal Studios Florida

At Universal Orlando Resort, Death Eaters will appear for the first time ever in Diagon Alley on select dates starting in September.

What’s Happening:

An ominous presence returns to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort this fall as Death Eaters appear for the first time ever in Diagon Alley select dates September 1 through November 4.

A sinister energy will fill the air in Diagon Alley as guests encounter the villainous Death Eaters – devoted followers of Lord Voldemort who do not shy away from the practice of the Dark Arts.

This interactive live entertainment experience puts guests face-to-face with these fanatic witches and wizards as they roam through London, lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley, and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord.

Also, while visiting Diagon Alley, guests can shop for a variety of Death Eater-themed merchandise to embrace their sinister side.

From dining at the Leaky Cauldron to taking home a unique wand from Ollivanders or even experiencing the multi-dimensional thrill ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, there are countless ways for guests to immerse themselves in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

