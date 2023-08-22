Shop the Galaxy with Disney+ Special Access to “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Collections on shopDisney

The Disney+ Star Wars universe is expanding as the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka makes its global debut. Aside from the excitement of a new show to stream, U.S.-Based Disney+ subscribers can also enjoy special access to new merchandise arrivals on shopDisney before they open to the public.

Well friends, the day has finally arrived, Star Wars: Ahsoka has started streaming on Disney+ and we’ve never had more hope for the galaxy!

has started streaming on Disney+ and we’ve never had more hope for the galaxy! Meanwhile, over on shopDisney , U.S. Disney+ subscribers can browse and purchase a selection of Ahsoka merchandise before it becomes available to the general public.

, U.S. Disney+ subscribers can browse and purchase a selection of Ahsoka merchandise before it becomes available to the general public. Starting August 22, 2023 through August 31, 2023, U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers will have the ability to purchase select Ahsoka products including: Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set All-new adult and youth Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy Collectibles

products including: Star Wars: Ahsoka special access merchandise is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $14.99-$319.99.

special access merchandise is and prices range from $14.99-$319.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

During the window of eligibility, U.S. Disney+ subscribers can participate by visiting shopdisney.com/Ahsoka and logging in with the email associated with their Disney+ subscription. They can navigate to the “Shop” tab within the details pages of select Ahsoka content on Disney+ to scan a QR code or click on a link which will take users directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney.

and logging in with the email associated with their Disney+ subscription. They can navigate to the “Shop” tab within the details pages of select content on Disney+ to or click on a link which will take users directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney. The Shop tab will only be available to primary profiles within the Disney+ household that have been verified as 18 years of age and older.

that have been verified as 18 years of age and older. U.S. Disney+ subscribers will receive special access to purchase select merchandise on shopdisney.com/Ahsoka while supplies last.

