Disney100: Just Play Introduces Four Celebratory Plush Pals For Fans of All Ages

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Over at Amazon, fans will discover a wide range of adorable plush friends from Just Play who are dressed in their platinum best!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re having the best time ever celebrating Disney100 and commemorating the Walt Disney Company’s 100 Years of Wonder.

Dozens of brands and retailers are also getting in on the fun with new releases inspired by favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie and Amazon has a wide array of toys and collectibles designed for every fan and every budget.

Fan favorite toy maker Just Play has introduced some super cute cuddly friends who’ve dressed up for the special occasion and can’t wait to join your collection. These include: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Stitch Jack Skellington

This grouping of friends are large plush measuring between 17-19-inches tall. There’s also a Mickey and Minnie collector set with plush measuring 11-inches tall.

Disney100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Collector Set – $29.99

The Disney100 Mickey and Minnie plush are currently in stock and available at Amazon

Links to the individual plush can be found below.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.