Joey Graziadei Will Be “The Bachelor” for Season 28

Joey Graziadei will have his second chance at finding love on this upcoming season of the popular TV show The Bachelor.

What’s Happening:

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of The Bachelorette The Bachelor.

The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC

Joey Graziadei The Bachelor Season 28