Knott’s Berry Farm to Live Stream “Knott’s Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” Event This Thursday

This Thursday, Knott’s Berry Farm will be revealing all the details for the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm during a specially ticketed event. For those of you who can’t make the event, it will be live streamed on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm shared that you’ll be able to stream the special one-night only “Knott’s Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” event, announcing all the details of this year’s milestone anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get a sneak peek into the sinister world of Knott's Scary Farm’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to this hauntingly historical experience, “Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” promises an unforgettable night that will leave you trembling with anticipation for the main event.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 24th on the Knott’s Berry Farm YouTube channel (embedded below).

The event is now sold out, so if you couldn’t get a ticket, this live stream will be your best chance at learning what’s in store this year.

More information on “Knott’s Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” is available here

We’ll also be attending the event this Thursday, so stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com and our socials for all the revelations.

More About Knott’s Scary Farm: