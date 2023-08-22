Knott’s Berry Farm to Live Stream “Knott’s Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” Event This Thursday

This Thursday, Knott’s Berry Farm will be revealing all the details for the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm during a specially ticketed event. For those of you who can’t make the event, it will be live streamed on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm shared that you’ll be able to stream the special one-night only “Knott’s Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” event, announcing all the details of this year’s milestone anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm.
- Don't miss this unique opportunity to get a sneak peek into the sinister world of Knott's Scary Farm’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to this hauntingly historical experience, “Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” promises an unforgettable night that will leave you trembling with anticipation for the main event.
- The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 24th on the Knott’s Berry Farm YouTube channel (embedded below).
- The event is now sold out, so if you couldn’t get a ticket, this live stream will be your best chance at learning what’s in store this year.
- More information on “Knott’s Scary Farm 50: Nightmares Revealed” is available here.
- We’ll also be attending the event this Thursday, so stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com and our socials for all the revelations.
More About Knott’s Scary Farm:
- This year marks 50 years of never-ending nightmares at Knott's Scary Farm. The spine-tingling tradition is Southern California's longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. This year's lineup is a culmination of five decades of terror that no one will want to miss select nights from September 21st through October 31st. For those counting, that's 29 fearful nights of horror.
- This anniversary's lineup includes 10 frightening mazes, 5 sinister scare zones and 4 hair-raising shows. Guests can expect to uncover unforgettable experiences that will usher in characters from Haunt history.
- Those looking to unleash their inner monster at this year's event can purchase event tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm now.