New Shawarmas Added to Super Diner’s Menu at Disneyland Paris

Super Diner has some brand new shawarmas added to their menu. This even includes a vegan version and one on the kids menu.

What's Happening:

If you have visited Disneyland Paris before and eaten at Super Diner you will notice their menu will look different as they have changed from sandwiches to shawarmas.

New Shawarma:

Shawarma: 11€

Pita Bread, Poultry-Veal Émincé, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander and a Choice of Sauce : Humus or Pepper Caviar

Shawarma Vegan: 11€

Pita Bread, Plant-Based Émincé, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander and a Choice of Sauce : Humus or Pepper Caviar

Kids Meal:

Shawarma: 6€

Pita Bread, Poultry-Veal Émincé, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander and The Laughing Cow Sauce

Caesar Salad: 7,5€

If you're looking for a lighter salad option that is still available.

Lettuce, Chicken Émincé, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Sauce

About Super Diner (According to Disneyland Paris' website)