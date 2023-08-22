New Shawarmas Added to Super Diner’s Menu at Disneyland Paris

Super Diner has some brand new shawarmas added to their menu. This even includes a vegan version and one on the kids menu.
What's Happening:
- If you have visited Disneyland Paris before and eaten at Super Diner you will notice their menu will look different as they have changed from sandwiches to shawarmas.
New Shawarma:
Shawarma: 11€
- Pita Bread, Poultry-Veal Émincé, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander and a Choice of Sauce : Humus or Pepper Caviar
Shawarma Vegan: 11€
- Pita Bread, Plant-Based Émincé, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander and a Choice of Sauce : Humus or Pepper Caviar
Kids Meal:
Shawarma: 6€
- Pita Bread, Poultry-Veal Émincé, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander and The Laughing Cow Sauce
Caesar Salad: 7,5€
- If you're looking for a lighter salad option that is still available.
- Lettuce, Chicken Émincé, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Sauce
About Super Diner (According to Disneyland Paris' website)
- Take a seat on the patio of this 1950s-style diner, once popular with S.H.I.E.L.D. agents.
- Discuss a top-secret project over a typical American snack in a deliciously retro atmosphere.