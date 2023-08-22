Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Halloween Fun, Marvel Heroes, Decades 1980s

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-fourth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and spotlights more Halloween styles, the Disney100 Decades collection, and some Marvel heroes too.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

Our favorite online retailer has just added a wave of new pins focusing on seasonal spooks, heroic characters, and the latest addition to the Decades collection.

Halloween is here! With the seasonal parties in full swing at Disney parks shopDisney is delivering must-have merchandise like these pins from the Fab 5 Halloween Collection.

Celebrating with Star Wars instead? The iconic logo takes on a jack-o-lantern face just in time for the holiday.

Marvel fans can expand their Pin of the Month collection with two new additions: Loki and Black Widow!

The Food-D’s series continues with a standalone offering featuring Percy the Pug from Pocahontas enjoying a bowl of bright red fruits.

Finally, say hello to the 1980s in the Disney100 Decades collection, which this month honors Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $11.99-$29.99.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $11.99-$29.99.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Tis the season…for Halloween fun!

Happy Halloween

Goofy Halloween Pin – $11.99

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pin – $11.99

Pluto Halloween Pin – $11.99

Star Wars Logo Halloween Pin – $14.99

“Pin of the Month” — Loki; Black Widow

Loki Pin – Pin of the Month – Limited Edition – $19.99

Black Widow Pin – Pin of the Month – Limited Edition – $19.99

Percy Pin – Pocahontas – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99

Disney100 Decades Collection 1980s

Roger Rabbit Pin – Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Disney100 – Limited Release – $29.99

