SeaWorld Launches Weather-or-Not Assurance for Extreme Weather

As crazy weather continues to happen all over the country, SeaWorld is introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance, a new policy that will cover a wider range of weather conditions giving visitors peace of mind when planning their vacation.

As extreme heat and wild weather continue to batter regions across the country, SeaWorld is introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance: a new policy covering a wider range of weather conditions than ever before and the most generous in the theme park industry.

This expanded offering is designed to give consumers peace of mind when planning their visits to SeaWorld.

If extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld invites them back within 12 months – and at no charge.

The Weather-or-Not Assurance program solidifies and guarantees the value of guests’ SeaWorld experience. This applies year-round, covering weather events for every season such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.

The Weather-or-Not Assurance program applies when rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather.

Additionally, if inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours, guests are eligible for a return visit at no additional cost.

This expanded policy also covers extreme heat. If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above, visitors will be eligible for a return visit through Weather-or-Not Assurance.

Guests must be present in the park on the day of their ticket or fill out an online form with their original order number to be eligible for a return visit at no charge.

Tickets must be used within 12 months of the issuance of their originally planned ticket. Other conditions apply and full details can be found on each park’s website.

Guests whose SeaWorld experience is affected by extreme weather can simply stop by Guest Services in the park or complete the form online within one week of their visit to receive their Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket.

