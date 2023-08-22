BoxLunch Explores the Galaxy with New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Collection

The galaxy is about to get a bit better as BoxLunch unveils their new Star Wars Collection in celebration of Star Wars: Ahsoka! The Disney+ original live-action series debuts tonight and BoxLunch is helping fans to dress in the best cosmic attire out there with stylish must-haves inspired by iconic Jedi.

BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is delighted to introduce their exclusive Star Wars collection, inspired by the highly anticipated live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka , streaming only on Disney+.

, streaming only on Disney+. This captivating collection celebrates the thrilling journey of the former Jedi Knight as she battles an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Launching today, the Star Wars: Ahsoka collection from BoxLunch encompasses a wide range of apparel for the whole family spanning: Home goods Bags Jewelry Accessories

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Icons Tie-Dye Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

Standout pieces in the collection include Star Wars: Ahsoka dyed/striped hoodie which is available in both child and adult sizes and the cozy Ahsoka "I AM NO JEDI" flannel.

Coming soon to stores and online is the Star Wars: Ahsoka Handbag featuring intricate detailing and impeccable craftsmanship; accessories like a pendant necklace, a bracelet set, and brand-new character enamel pins symbolizing the indomitable spirit of Ahsoka.

Star Wars Ahsoka Spinning Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Patterned Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Star Wars The Clone Wars Ahsoka Tie-Dye Youth T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

The Star Wars: Ahsoka collection from BoxLunch is now available in-store and online at BoxLunch.com.

Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch: "We are absolutely thrilled to introduce the Star Wars: BoxLunch Ahsoka collection from BoxLunch in celebration of her long-awaited live-action debut on Disney+. Our collection is designed to evoke the excitement and passion that Ahsoka Tano brings to Star Wars enthusiasts worldwide. With a range of products for the whole family, we aim to empower fans to showcase their love for Ahsoka in an incredible array of ways."

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise.

For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide ten meals secured by local partner food banks.

BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024.

