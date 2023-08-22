“The Creator: IMAX Live Exclusive First Look” Coming to 10 Theaters Nationwide on Tuesday, August 29th

20th Century Studios will host a sneak peek fan event of the upcoming film The Creator at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre, featuring exclusive footage from the upcoming sci-fi action thriller and an interactive live Q&A with director Gareth Edwards.

What’s Happening:

The Creator : IMAX Live Exclusive First Look will take place on Tuesday, August 29th at 5:00 p.m. PT, ahead of the film’s release in theaters on September 29th.

: IMAX Live Exclusive First Look will take place on Tuesday, August 29th at 5:00 p.m. PT, ahead of the film’s release in theaters on September 29th. Director/producer/co-writer Gareth Edwards ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ) will be in attendance at the event, which takes place at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre.

) will be in attendance at the event, which takes place at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre. Additionally, the exclusive screening event will be streamed to 10 participating IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and all attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster from the film.

Tickets for the sneak peek are available on a first-come, first-served basis at TheCreatorIMAXLive.com

About The Creator: