“The Creator: IMAX Live Exclusive First Look” Coming to 10 Theaters Nationwide on Tuesday, August 29th

20th Century Studios will host a sneak peek fan event of the upcoming film The Creator at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre, featuring exclusive footage from the upcoming sci-fi action thriller and an interactive live Q&A with director Gareth Edwards.
What’s Happening:
- The Creator: IMAX Live Exclusive First Look will take place on Tuesday, August 29th at 5:00 p.m. PT, ahead of the film’s release in theaters on September 29th.
- Director/producer/co-writer Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will be in attendance at the event, which takes place at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre.
- Additionally, the exclusive screening event will be streamed to 10 participating IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and all attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster from the film.
- Tickets for the sneak peek are available on a first-come, first-served basis at TheCreatorIMAXLive.com.
About The Creator:
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.