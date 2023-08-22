The Magical World of Disney Returns to Minecraft With Many Popular Disney Stories

In the six-part adventure for Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure, you’ll hunt down gem shards hidden in the popular stories of Disney’s Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and Beauty & the Beast. Minecraft shared on its YouTube page a little preview of what awaits.
What’s Happening:
- In this six-part adventure by Cyclone, you’ll hunt down gem shards hidden in the iconic stories of Disney’s Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and Beauty & the Beast.
- Let the nostalgia wash over you as you roam, soar, or dive through the oh-so-familiar locations, team up with some of your favorite Disney characters, and discover new twists, mobs, and puzzles to solve.
- Click here to get Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure.