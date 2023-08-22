The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting “The Mentors of Disneyland with Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering Kim Irvine”

Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering, will be appearing at The Walt Disney Family Museum next month to share fascinating stories about her role and some of her legendary mentors.
- Join The Walt Disney Family Museum for a talk with Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Anaheim office for the Disneyland Resort.
- During the talk, she will share fun and fascinating stories about her role and some of her legendary mentors like Disney Legends Rolly Crump, John Hench, and Marty Sklar, and the impact they have had on her career path and creative style.
- The event will take place on Saturday, September 30th at 1:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
- Tickets are $15 for members and youth non-members, $25 for adult non-members, and $20 for seniors and students (with valid ID). Children ages 5 and under get in for free, and reservations are required.
- Tickets for “The Mentors of Disneyland with Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering Kim Irvine” are now available for all membership levels via the Member Portal.
- More information on the event and about Kim Irvine is available at The Walt Disney Family Museum’s website.