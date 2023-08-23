A New Villain Emerges in “Captain Marvel #2”

“The Omen is a villain with corruptive magic, a mysterious connection to the Negative Zone, and the ability to devour energy. She's been looking forward to meeting Carol for a hot minute. Yuna Yang is a full-time college student and recreational cat burglar, morally flexible with a heart of… gold? Her hunt for the Nega-Bands leads her straight to Carol–and into trouble. I love a good reluctant team-up story. Pairing the leader of the Avengers with a casual, cheerful criminal leads to a fun dynamic and all kinds of shenanigans. As for the Omen… well, turns out Carol and Yuna's lives might intersect more than they think.”