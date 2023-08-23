ABC News Studios Docu-Series “Never Let Him Go” Reveals a Haunting Tale of Anti-Gay Violence and One Brother’s Decades Long Quest for Justice

Never Let Him Go, a four-part docuseries from ABC News Studios, shares the haunting tale of anti-gay violence and one brother’s decades-long quest for justice. This will be streaming on Hulu starting September 6.
What's Happening:
- When authorities found Scott Johnson’s body at the rocky base of a cliff in Australia in 1988, they declared his death a suicide.
- The gay American mathematician’s tragic demise and the murky circumstances surrounding it set his older brother Steve Johnson’s decades-long pursuit for answers in motion.
- Never Let Him Go, a new docu-seriesfrom ABC News Studios, paints an intimate portrait of Scott’s life and untimely death through never-before-seen evidence from the investigation, personal home videos and rare archival footage from 1980s’ Sydney.
- As Steve’s probe gained international attention, it sparked a public reckoning in Australia, shedding new light on a pattern of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.
- While the series was in production, the filmmakers captured a breakthrough in real-time: 35 years after Scott’s death, his killer confessed and was sentenced in June of this year in the New South Wales Supreme Court.
- The series features an interview with Helen White, the confessed killer’s ex-wife, who breaks her silence for the first time after tipping off the police.
- The docu-series also features exclusive in-depth interviews with Steve and his family and first-ever interviews with key law enforcement officials who worked on the case.
- Over four episodes, Never Let Him Go traces the intense journey to cracking Scott’s case.
- With dozens of similar unsolved cases involving gay men in Australia, Steve has been left to decide if his search for justice was complete — or if it had just begun.
- Never Let Him Go begins streaming on Wednesday, Sept. 6, only on Hulu.