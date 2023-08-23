Disney+ Highlighting Musical Stars in Upcoming Documentary Series “Camden”

Disney+ has revealed a first look at a number of new documentary series, including a new musical docuseries focusing on stars such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mark Ronson, and more.

Camden:

) and produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Dua Lipa’s production company, Radical22. This will also feature Pete Doherty, Questlove, Little Nile Rodgers, Yungblud, Jazzie B, Bob Vylan, Chuck D, and Sister Bliss from his lineup of stars whose careers and lives have been changed by London’s Camden neighborhood.

Episode directors are Toby Trackman, Yemi Bamiro and co-director Sarah Lambert.

World War Shoe: Adidas vs. Puma from Matador Content (working title)

. The series explores the inner workings of two of the biggest sporting brands in the world, with a unique shared history and rivalry. Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers — Adi and Rudi Dassler — whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.

It will feature contributions from soccer stars Neymar and Zinedine Zidane and sprinter Usain Bolt.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Disney+ also released first-look images from the upcoming four-part documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story , starring Keanu Reeves.

, starring Keanu Reeves. It is described as "telling the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship — with a team that cost just £1.”

The show will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

In Vogue:

Lastly, the first round of contributors to feature in upcoming fashion series In Vogue were revealed.

were revealed. The series promises “unparalleled access to the insights of Vogue’s top editors, including Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast, and global editorial director, Vogue; Edward Enninful, editor in chief, British Vogue and European editorial director, Vogue; Tonne Goodman, sustainability editor, Vogue and Grace Coddington, contributing editor.

The contributors include Victoria Beckham, Tom Ford, Kim Kardashian, Marc Jacobs, Baz Luhrmann, Amber Valetta, Jean Paul Gaultier, Hillary Clinton, Stella McCartney, Clare Danes, Elizabeth Hurley, and Tyson Beckford, “with more prominent figures still to be announced,” Disney+ said.

What They’re Saying:

Sean Doyle, director, unscripted, Disney+, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): “We’ve spent the past year making ambitious documentaries with exclusive access to A-list names with the best creative talent in the business. It’s been great to see the reactions to Finding Michael and Save Our Squad with David Beckham and I can’t wait for audiences to see what else we’ve been up to and discover stories they may not expect to see on Disney+.”