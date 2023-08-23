Disney100: Just Play Celebrates the Disney Milestone with Collectible Plush Dioramas Exclusive to Amazon

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Over at Amazon, fans will discover amazing plush collectibles from Just Play that are inspired by Disney animated short films and the “Wonderful World of Color.”

Throughout 2023, the Walt Disney Company is celebrating its100th anniversary and the Disney100 festivities have been a blast so far. Beyond park events, specials, and exclusive offerings, there’s been a ton of merchandise collections to commemorate the occasion.

Dozens of brands and retailers have joined the fun with new releases inspired by favorite characters and special moments, so naturally Amazon has a wide array of collectibles designed for every fan and every budget.

Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents Silly Symphonies Skeleton Dance Collectible Plush – $49.99

Fan favorite toy maker Just Play has introduced plush characters in speciality diorama packaging that looks like a classic television set! This Amazon exclusive series includes: Graveyard Skeletons – The Skeleton Dance Goofy – Hawaiian Holiday Donald Duck – Crazy Over Daisy Tinker Bell – Wonderful World of Color



D100 Wonderful World of Color Tinker Bell – $49.99

Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Hawaiian Holiday” Goofy Collectible Plush – $49.99

Each diorama box features the characters positioned in front of a specific background selected from the short or show they represent so that the full display piece looks like an animated moment frozen in time.

Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Crazy Over Daisy” Donald Duck Collectible Plush – $49.99

These commemorative plush also include a Disney100 Years of Wonder collector coin.

The Just Play Disney100 Diorama Plush collection is available exclusively at Amazon

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.