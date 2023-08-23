ESPN Signs Chris Fowler to New Multi-Year Agreement

ESPN has signed Chris Fowler to a new multi-year agreement, which further solidifies one of ESPN’s longest-tenured voices with the company.
What’s Happening:
- Fowler’s new agreement with ESPN further solidifies one of ESPN’s longest-tenured voices with the company, who has progressed over a quarter century to be one of the most respected hosts and play-by-play commentators in television.
- Under the new agreement, he will continue with his many existing roles, including ESPN’s lead college football and Grand Slam tennis play-by-play commentator.
- In those roles, he calls ABC Saturday Night Football and the College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as Wimbledon, the US Open and more. Fowler has previously called NFL games for ESPN, first in 2020 and then again in 2021.
ESPN/Disney See Multiple New Enhancements Under New NFL Rights Agreement:
- Multiple Monday Night Football games during three weeks of the season is one of the many enhancements for ESPN/Disney in the new rights agreement with the NFL.
- Also added this year, and each subsequent season of the deal, is an annual Divisional playoff game and flex scheduling beginning in Week 12. ESPN will produce the Super Bowl following the 2026 and 2030 seasons, which will air on ESPN and ABC.
- The ESPN+ international game and Week 18 doubleheader are also part of the new agreement and were implemented in the previous two seasons.