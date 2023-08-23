ESPN Signs Chris Fowler to New Multi-Year Agreement

ESPN has signed Chris Fowler to a new multi-year agreement, which further solidifies one of ESPN’s longest-tenured voices with the company.

What’s Happening:

Fowler’s new agreement with ESPN further solidifies one of ESPN’s longest-tenured voices with the company, who has progressed over a quarter century to be one of the most respected hosts and play-by-play commentators in television.

Under the new agreement, he will continue with his many existing roles, including ESPN’s lead college football and Grand Slam tennis play-by-play commentator.

In those roles, he calls ABC

ESPN/Disney See Multiple New Enhancements Under New NFL Rights Agreement: