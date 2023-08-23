Iron Man Teams Up with Captain Marvel in First Look at “Avengers Unlimited #60” Infinity Comic

Tony Stark doesn’t always play well with others and he has an especially complicated history with Carol Danvers. That’s not going to stop these two heroes from teaming up in “Avengers Unlimited #60″ though. Marvel shared a first look at the new Infinity Comic.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup: In “Avengers Unlimited #60,” a falling spaceship forces Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers and Iron Man into a team-up, despite their contentious history.

Will these premier Avengers be able to set aside their past differences long enough (cough “Civil War II”

The first chapter in a new three-part story arc, “Avengers Unlimited #60″ kicks off the cosmic team-up by Tim Seeley, Davide Tinto, and Morry Hollowell.

Get your first look at the issue below, then read new chapters of the story, including subsequent arcs from the “Avengers Unlimited” anthology series, each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app.