National Cinema Day Returns Sunday, August 27th Bringing $4 Movies to a Theater Near You

National Cinema Day is returning to a theater near you this Sunday, August 27th, with participating theaters offering tickets at no more than $4.
What’s Happening:
- Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen.
- The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4.
- Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country, the one-day event will feature the hottest new titles, independent films and summer blockbusters, and exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters.
- On August 27th, dozens of movies in all formats at all participating theaters will be no more than $4, including new films opening this weekend like Gran Turismo, Golda, The Hill, Retribution, and Bottoms, current box office hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, recent family hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Little Mermaid Sing-Along, to classic re-releases like Jurassic Park (3D), American Graffiti, Lady Bird, and Oldboy.
- To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, and your local movie theater’s website or app.
What They’re Saying:
- Jackie Brenneman, President of The Cinema Foundation: “Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes – moviegoing. We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”
- Michael O’Leary, President & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners: “Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen. National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”
- Jerramy Hainline, Senior Vice President, Fandango Ticketing, a sponsor of the event: “We are thrilled to support the second annual National Cinema Day in partnership with The Cinema Foundation and help drive more movie fans into theaters this summer. With consumer appetite for top-notch entertainment at a high, and a blockbuster slate of summer movies still in theaters, National Cinema Day allows movie lovers across the country a chance to see one or several titles at a great price.”