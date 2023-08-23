National Cinema Day Returns Sunday, August 27th Bringing $4 Movies to a Theater Near You

National Cinema Day is returning to a theater near you this Sunday, August 27th, with participating theaters offering tickets at no more than $4.

What's Happening:

Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen.

The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4.

Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country, the one-day event will feature the hottest new titles, independent films and summer blockbusters, and exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters.

On August 27th, dozens of movies in all formats at all participating theaters will be no more than $4, including new films opening this weekend like Gran Turismo , Golda , The Hill , Retribution , and Bottoms , current box office hits like Barbie , Oppenheimer , and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , recent family hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Little Mermaid Sing-Along , to classic re-releases like Jurassic Park (3D) , American Graffiti , Lady Bird , and Oldboy .

