Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Trailer Revealed

Nightdive Studios shared the trailer for Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which is coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).
What’s Happening:
- Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and fully remastered through the KEX engine, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster supports up to 4K at 120FPS and features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements, and more.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).
- Stay tuned for a release date announcement later this year.
- Check out the trailer below.
About Star Wars: Dark Forces:
- Star Wars: Dark Forces was originally released in 1995 on PC and was said by many to be one of the better Star Wars games from that time.
- Players take control of Kyle Katarn, who is employed by the Rebel Alliance to take on a series of missions to help them in their fight against the Empire.
- At the time, the game introduced a number of elements that were uncommon in FPS games, including the ability to duck, jump, swim, and look around.