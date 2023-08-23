Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Trailer Revealed

Nightdive Studios shared the trailer for Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which is coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).

What’s Happening:

Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and fully remastered through the KEX engine, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster supports up to 4K at 120FPS and features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements, and more.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).

Stay tuned for a release date announcement later this year.

Check out the trailer below.

About Star Wars: Dark Forces: