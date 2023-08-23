Star Wars The Black Series Shadow Trooper Helmet Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars collectibles come in all shapes and sizes and one of the most interesting options available to fans are the prop replica helmets from Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series. Their latest addition is a Shadow Trooper helmet inspired by the Star Wars: Battlefront game and it’s available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Take on the Rebels or at least your fellow cosplayers with a new Shadow Trooper prop replica helmet from Hasbro. Fans have long loved EA Games’ Star Wars: Battlefront that pits the galaxy’s biggest players (Rebels, Galactic Empire, Separatists…you get it) against each other.

Now Hasbro is focusing on the Shadow Troopers with an awesome, sleek black headpiece coming to their premium Star Wars The Black Series line.

This roleplay helmet is full of exquisite features like premium deco, realistic detail, and video game-inspired design and makes a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.

The helmet features a voice changer that distorts the wearer's voice to sound like a Shadow Trooper from the Star Wars: Battlefront EA video game

EA video game Fans will find the Black Series Shadow Trooper Helmet available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

It sells for $104.99 and is expected to ship to fans in July 2024.

Star Wars The Black Series Shadow Trooper Electronic Voice-Changer Helmet Prop Replica – Exclusive – $104.99

Some assembly required

Requires 3x "AAA" batteries, not included

Ages 8 and up.

