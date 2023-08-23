Third Season of “The D’Amelio Show” to Debut September 20th on Hulu

Hulu has revealed that the third season of The D’Amelio Show will premiere on September 20th.

What’s Happening:

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the haters online. Her sister, Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own sudden rise to fame with over 80 million followers combined, and an exploding music career. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.

Hulu released a short clip from the new season, while announcing a premiere date of September 20th.

The first two seasons of The D’Amelio Show are now streaming on Hulu.