“Villainous Night” Annual Pass Member Exclusive Event Coming to Disneyland Paris in September

It’s good to be bad. Villainous Night, an annual pass member exclusive event, will be coming to Disneyland Paris in September.

Villainous Night will be an exclusive evening reserved for Disneyland Pass and Annual Pass members on Friday, September 29th, from 9:45pm to 2am at Disneyland Paris.

Guests will be able to access the event from beginning at 6:30pm.

Guests will witness the spectacular transformation of the Disneyland Park into a dark and sinister realm, with villainous inhabitants lurking in the shadows.

And be prepared, because they have an epic quest for you: to unearth precious artifacts hidden in the darkest corners of the park.

Guests are also encouraged to come dressed in their most perfectly wicked costume.

Tickets for Villainous Night will be available starting on Thursday, August 31st. You can get your tickets here

Once tickets are live, the link above will redirect you to a virtual queuing system.

Tickets will be priced at €55 per person.