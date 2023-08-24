Destination D23 Attendee Discounts at Disney Springs From September 8th-10th

From September 8 through 10, guests can enjoy discounts at Disney Springs with their Destination D23 badge. Just show your badge at any of the venues listed below to unlock these deals.
What’s Happening:
- Enjoy exclusive discounts at Disney Springs with your Destination D23 badge from September 8 through 10, 2023.
- Simply show your badge at any of the venues listed below to unlock these amazing benefits.
Dining:
- Chicken Guy!: 10% off food purchase (excludes alcohol).
- City Works Eatery and Pour House: Buy one beer on tap and receive one free beer of equal or lesser value up to $9.
- Earl of Sandwich: 10% off food purchase and non-alcoholic beverages.
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar: 10% off food & non-alcoholic beverages.
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company: 20% off your purchase and a FREE Ripple Art Print on select beverages (exclusions apply).
- Paddlefish: 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages.
- Planet Hollywood: 15% off food purchase and non-alcoholic beverages.
- Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant: 10% off food and merchandise.
- STK Orlando: 20% off purchase of food or non-alcoholic beverages (excluding tax & gratuity). Not valid on happy hour, discounted items, other promotions/offers, or on holidays. One offer per table. No cash value.
- Terralina Crafted Italian: 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages.
- The Polite Pig: 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. (Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.)
- The Spice & Tea Exchange: $1 off any 16oz Iced or Hot Tea to go.
- Wetzel’s Pretzels: 20% off entire purchase.
- Wine Bar George: “Buy one, get one” complimentary glass of wine on tap. Choice of Moscato, Vezzi, or Sabine. One per person per visit, per badge. Valid with food purchase. Not valid on holidays or at The Basket.
Shopping:
- Basin: 15% off entire purchase (exclusions apply).
- Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers: 10% discount (exclusions apply).
- Edward Beiner: 15% off for purchases above $150 (exclusions apply).
- Fabletics: 25% off entire purchase.
- House of Blues: 10% off entire purchase in the Gear Shop. Exclusions apply.
- Jo Malone London: 10% discount.
- Levi’s: 15% off entire purchase.
- M&M’s: 15% off after spending $40 or more.
- Ron Jon Surf Shop: 10% off total purchase.
- Sugarboo & Co: 10% off total purchase (exclusions apply).
- UNOde50: 10% off entire purchase (exclusions apply).
- Vera Bradley: 15% off total purchase (exclusions apply).
