Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre will be continuing their Disney100 celebration with the sixth of eight classic films in their special engagement: Disney-Pixar’s Coco.

Those who attend will have the chance to see the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening.

Plus, guests will be able to see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage as they enter the theatre.

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 15.

Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Light Up Coco Skull Sipper, popcorn, beverage and event credential.

Get your tickets to the fan event screening here

Daily showtimes for Coco , beginning September 15 and running through October 1, are: 10:00am 1:00pm 4:00pm 7:00pm

, beginning September 15 and running through October 1, are: Tickets are $18 for all ages and can be purchased here

About Disney-Pixar’s Coco: