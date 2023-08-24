Disneyland Resort to Update Early Entry Benefits for Resort Hotel Guests in 2024

Disneyland Resort has announced an update to their early park entry benefit for guests staying at resort hotels.

Starting January 20, 2024, the early entry benefit will be updated, and guests with valid park admission and reservations who are checked in and staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels may take advantage of this 30-minute early entry into a designated theme park for every day of their hotel stay.

Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure

Currently, both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are open early to resort hotel guests.

Prior to the resort temporarily shutting down in 2020, this benefit followed a system similar to the upcoming one, with only one of the parks being available early to resort hotel guests.

However, at that time, one of the parks would be open a full hour prior to that day’s scheduled opening time, not a half hour like it is today.