First Look Images at “The Artful Dodger” Coming to Disney+ November 29th

As Deadline shares, Disney+ has revealed first look images for its original series, The Artful Dodger.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ shared first look images for its Australian original series The Artful Dodger, premiering November 29.
- At this time, it’s unclear if that date will also mark its debut in the United States (and whether it might end up on Hulu domestically instead).
- The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Mitchell and is written by James McNamara, Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe, and Dan Knight, with Miranda Tapsell serving as a story consultant.
The Artful Dodger Synopsis:
- The Artful Dodger is described as an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. “Set in 1850s Australia where Jack Dawkins, aka young rogue The Artful Dodger, is now all grown up and has transferred his skills as a pickpocket to the nimble fingers of a surgeon.
- His past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime, while the local governor’s daughter, who is determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon, appears to be a greater threat, at least to his heart.”