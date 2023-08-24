First Look Images at “The Artful Dodger” Coming to Disney+ November 29th

As Deadline shares, Disney+ has revealed first look images for its original series, The Artful Dodger.

Disney+ shared first look images for its Australian original series The Artful Dodger , premiering November 29.

, premiering November 29. At this time, it’s unclear if that date will also mark its debut in the United States (and whether it might end up on Hulu domestically instead).

The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Mitchell and is written by James McNamara, Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe, and Dan Knight, with Miranda Tapsell serving as a story consultant.

