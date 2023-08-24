“Alice in Wonderland” at Hot Topic – Clothing and Accessories for Every Fan

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Alice in Wonderland!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Alice in Wonderland-themed products that range from costumes and clothing to trendy accessories and more.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Alice in Wonderland offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including a Queen of Heart costume that’s perfect for your Halloween adventures.

Disney Alice In Wonderland Red Queen Costume

Of course if you want to take an even simpler approach to your spooky season attire, the Tweedle costume tank is a low effort way to cover the basics. Even better, get a friend to join you to complete the look!

Disney Alice In Wonderland Tweedle Costume Girls Tank – YELLOW

While we’re on the subject of attire, there are tons of T-shirt options in various colors and cuts so everyone can find their perfect style. We like the “Who are you?” top featuring the Caterpillar (sans pipe) and the friends design that has the movie title hanging above Alice and the wonderland residents.

Disney Alice In Wonderland Who Are You T-Shirt

Disney Alice In Wonderland Friends Girls T-Shirt – PINK

Get a glimpse into the madness with the Wonderland or Keyhole tees that tease all of the magic and mystery waiting for Alice.

Disney Alice In Wonderland Smell The Flowers Girls T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Alice In Wonderland Madness Keyhole Big & Tall T-Shirt – BLACK

While not a direct tie-in to the Disney film, if Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is one of your favorite books, then you’ll love this button up shirt that’s covered in black and white sketches from the original story.

Alice's Adventures In Wonderland Woven Button-Up

You can’t have a Wonderland round up and not feature the Cheshire Cat! This smiling feline has popped onto the scene on a striped travel mug and a cozy throw blanket.

Disney Alice In Wonderland Cheshire Cat Stripe 20oz Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Disney Alice In Wonderland Crazy Like A Cheshire Blanket

Fans looking to accessorize will appreciate a crossbody bag and wallet set which places Alice in a field of colorful mushrooms and flowers. There’s also a pretty black hair bow with Alice pendant that’s great for cosplay, as well as a series of icon rings inspired by Alice and her new found friends.

Disney Alice in Wonderland Cards Cheshire Cat Crossbody Bag and Wallet

Disney Alice In Wonderland Alice Heart Hair Bow

Disney Alice In Wonderland Icons Ring Set

Finally we have something whimsical and quite fitting for Wonderland: a Tarot Deck and Guidebook! The many characters from this topsy-turvy story get the chance to shine on tarot cards, lending their unique personalities to your fate!

Disney Alice In Wonderland Tarot Deck And Guidebook

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!