Limited Edition Les Voyages de Pinocchio Attraction Key Coming to Disneyland Paris

The Les Voyages de Pinocchio Attraction Key will be released on Thursday, August 31 at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- A limited edition 1992 – 29.00€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website https://web.lineberty.net next Tuesday, August 29 at 6 PM.
- Last chance tickets on Wednesday August 30 at 6 PM.
- The sale will take place at World of Disney – Disney Village – starting 8 AM on August 31 with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
- Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).