Names Announced for Tokyo DisneySea’s Expansion Project in Fantasy Springs

Disney has revealed the names of attractions and other facilities in Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea Park, set to open in the spring of 2024.

What’s Happening:

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced the names of the attractions and other facilities in Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed Port of Tokyo DisneySea Park set to open in the spring of 2024 (the first quarter of fiscal year 2024).

Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom (the Frozen-themed area), Rapunzel’s Forest (the Tangled Themed area) and Peter Pan’s Never Land (the Peter Pan-themed area), as well as the Disney hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs includes new attractions, restaurants, a shop, and a hotel that span a total developmental area of approximately 140,000 m² (with the theme park and hotel area spanning approximately 100,000 m²).

Frozen Kingdom:

Set after the events of the Disney Animation film Frozen , Frozen Kingdom is full of happiness now that Elsa has embraced her powers to create ice and snow. In the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction, which follows the story of the film, guests board a boat and enjoy an epic and heartwarming tale of two sisters that discover only true love can thaw a frozen heart.

The attraction also features the film's well-known songs. Additionally, guests can dine at the Royal Banquet of Arendelle restaurant located in Arendelle Castle, which has both an indoor dining area and a covered outdoor dining area with views of the fjord cliffs and mountains in the distance.

Guests can also stop by Oaken’s OK Foods, run by Oaken, the owner of the trading post and sauna that is featured in the film.

Rapunzel’s Forest:

In Rapunzel’s Forest stands a tower where the long-haired princess Rapunzel has lived since she was a child.

Here, guests can enjoy Rapunzel's Lantern Festival attraction, and experience Rapunzel’s “best day ever” as she falls in love with Flynn Rider on a romantic boat ride to the annual Lantern Festival.

Over at The Snuggly Duckling restaurant, where the local rough-and tumble crowd gathers, guests can enjoy a meal in a variety of atmospheric dining areas.

Peter Pan’s Never Land:

In Peter Pan’s Never Land, guests can explore a pirate ship, dine in a secret hideaway, or go on a great adventure with their friends as they encounter pirates. In the attraction Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, guests join the Lost Kids, a group of fun-loving and adventurous children, and explore Never Land with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

Additionally, guests can enjoy dining at Lookout Cookout, a restaurant created by the Lost Kids from parts of a shipwreck that had washed ashore, with spectacular views of Never Land.

Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley where Tinker Bell lives, can also be found in Peter Pan’s Never Land. Here, guests can experience the Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies attraction, and help Tinker Bell deliver parcels and packages to four seasonal locations in Pixie Hollow.

Tokyo Disneysea Fantasy Springs Hotel Area: