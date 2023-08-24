NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to Join ESPN’s “First Take” During Football Season

Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe will join First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, every Monday and Tuesday during football season.

Sharpe will make his First Take debut going head-to-head with Smith for the full two hours on September 4th and 5th, following Week 1 of college football and kicking off the opening week of the NFL regular season.

’s signature lineup of guest football experts who will join Smith and Qerim weekly beginning in September, including Sharpe played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He has since had a long television career with both CBS Sports and FS1 and has developed a reputation as being one of the most outspoken and opinionated sports personalities, which should match up very well with Stephen A. Smith.

