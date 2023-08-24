We’re All Mad Here! RSVLTS x Alice in Wonderland is the “Curiouser” Collection You’ve Been Looking For

It’s time to take a tumble down the fashion rabbit hole and check out the new Alice in Wonderland collection from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). That’s right friends, our favorite apparel brand is shining a spotlight on the whimsical destination with a delightful assortment that’s perfect for high tea or wherever your adventures take you.

RSVLTS is exploring the world of Wonderland with Alice, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Cheshire Cat, and of course the White Rabbit! Their newest Disney-inspired collection drops today with three charming designs you won’t find anywhere else.

Starting things off is “A World of My Own” is all about Alice who’s pictured here relaxing among a huge field of colorful flowers. A handful of butterflies are present too along with Alice’s cat, Dinah.

The brightly hued “Down the Rabbit Hole,” follows Miss Alice and the White Rabbit as they start their journey to Wonderland. Along the way they encounter maps, kettles, books, rocking chairs and other interesting objects.

Wrapping things up is “Curiouser and Curiouser” where Alice and her newly found Wonderland friends enjoy a spot of tea.

Guests will be able to browse the Alice in Wonderland Collection starting today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

. All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70).

A World of My Own

Alice’s revels in the beauty around her as she daydreams among a field of flowers. This shirt features Alice and her cat Dinah in a state of blissful relaxation right before a truly magical adventure begins.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Alice has tumbled into a world of swirling colors and strange objects; a world where everything has practically gone topsy-turvy!

Curiouser and Curiouser

Spend any amount of time in Wonderland and you’ll likely be invited to a festive tea party in the middle of the forest! Wonderland’s most popular residents have turned up to greet their guest; can you spot them all? We see Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, some strange looking twins…

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

