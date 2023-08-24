SeaWorld Orlando Opens Registration for the Complimentary Florida Teacher Card

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers.This will provide teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through September 5, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is proud to offer a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers.
- For nearly 50 years, SeaWorld Orlando has been a hub to educate and inspire future generations about conservation and healthy marine habitats.
- Today’s teachers play a crucial role in helping students learn about and appreciate the natural world and understand their role in creating healthy and sustainable animal habitats.
- As a way to help continue this mission, SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission for Florida certified K-12 teachers to amplify their educational efforts with visits to the park through September 5, 2024.
- Teachers must pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card eVoucher.
- To take advantage of this offer, they need to select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, select "Sign Up" and then enter an e-mail address and a password. ID.me requires a Department of Education (DOE) number to audit eligibility for the program.
- Eligible private school teachers can provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and their most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.
- Once registered, teachers can buy up to 2 guest tickets valid thru October 6, 2023.
- New this year, Florida Teacher Card holders have the option to add Aquatica Orlando to their Teacher Card for $45.
- This will get them unlimited access to Aquatica through September 5, 2024.
- For more information on the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card program visit, SeaWorld.com.