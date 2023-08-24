“The Muppets Take Manhattan” Available on 4K Ultra HD October 24th

The Muppets Take Manhattan will be available October 24 on 4K Ultra HD and feature an all-new director's commentary.

What’s Happening:

The Muppets Take Manhattan will debut on 4K Ultra HD on October 24 with an all-new director's commentary.

Disc Details & Bonus Materials:

4K Ultra HD Disc:

Feature remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative with Dolby Vision, plus all-new Dolby Atmos immersive audio 4K picture and Atmos sound mix approved by director Frank Oz

Also includes English 5.1 + mono

Special Feature: NEW: Feature Commentary with Director Frank Oz



Blu-ray Disc:

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Interview with Jim Henson Muppetisms: Miss Piggy & Kermit the Frog, Pepe and Fozzie Bear



Synopsis:

Broadway bound, The Muppets Take Manhattan by storm in this magical musical about breaking into show business.

Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie and the entire cast of Kermit's musical Manhattan Melodies head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit!

All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it's up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all of his friends that the show WILL go on!

Family entertainment has never been more fun than this comedy marking Frank Oz’s solo directorial debut.

Cast and Crew: