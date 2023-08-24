Torii Gate Bridge Nears Completion at San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure Park will soon be welcoming guests to the brand new San Fransokyo Square. We have some photos including the progress of the Torii Gate Bridge as of Wednesday, August 23.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort will soon welcome guests for the opening of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park on August 31, 2023 although some areas are already open.
- Disney explained this area as: “Step into a vibrant, diverse locale full of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses—home to Big Hero 6! This bustling seaside plaza will continue its transformation as the San Fransokyo Public Works Department brings this area to life.”
What’s at San Fransokyo Square: (According to Disneyland's website)
Torii Gate Bridge
Aunt Cass Café
- Pop in for soups served in Boudin sourdough bread bowls, Japanese-inspired dishes and more.
Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería
- Bask in a festive beer garden featuring Karl Strauss beverages.
Rita’s Turbine Blenders
- Chill with frosty margaritas—or one of our frozen nonalcoholic concoctions.
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
- Kick up mealtime with hearty entrées—y más!
Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop
- Treat yourself to indulgent desserts choc-full of deliciousness.
Lucky Fortune Cookery
- Grab fresh and delicious Asian-style meals on the go.
Cappuccino Cart
- Energize your day with espresso specialties and snacks.
San Fransokyo Maker’s Market
- Bring home the memories with a fun memento of your visit to San Fransokyo Square!
Collectible Medallions
- Add to your collection with medallions featuring Baymax and other iconic images from San Fransokyo.
Pan Pacific Pin Traders
- Shop, trade and explore at this pin-credible port of call.
- Go behind the scenes of a real-life bakery and see how sourdough bread is made.
