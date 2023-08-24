Torii Gate Bridge Nears Completion at San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure Park will soon be welcoming guests to the brand new San Fransokyo Square. We have some photos including the progress of the Torii Gate Bridge as of Wednesday, August 23.

What’s Happening:

Disney explained this area as: “Step into a vibrant, diverse locale full of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses—home to Big Hero 6! This bustling seaside plaza will continue its transformation as the San Fransokyo Public Works Department brings this area to life.”

What’s at San Fransokyo Square: (According to Disneyland's website)

Torii Gate Bridge

Aunt Cass Café

Pop in for soups served in Boudin sourdough bread bowls, Japanese-inspired dishes and more.

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería

Bask in a festive beer garden featuring Karl Strauss beverages.

Rita’s Turbine Blenders

Chill with frosty margaritas—or one of our frozen nonalcoholic concoctions.

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Kick up mealtime with hearty entrées—y más!

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop

Treat yourself to indulgent desserts choc-full of deliciousness.

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Grab fresh and delicious Asian-style meals on the go.

Cappuccino Cart

Energize your day with espresso specialties and snacks.

San Fransokyo Maker’s Market

Bring home the memories with a fun memento of your visit to San Fransokyo Square!

Collectible Medallions

Add to your collection with medallions featuring Baymax and other iconic images from San Fransokyo.

Pan Pacific Pin Traders

Shop, trade and explore at this pin-credible port of call.

The Bakery Tour

Go behind the scenes of a real-life bakery and see how sourdough bread is made.