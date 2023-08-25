Cast Revealed for New Season of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”

The cast of the ninth season of the hit ABC series Bachelor in Paradise has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Nearly a year since the last tropical rendezvous, Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
- With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, these singles as hot as the sun are ready to take another shot at love when the ninth season of the hit series returns, Thursday, September 28th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).
- Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
- Three more former Bachelorettes – Katie Thurston (The Bachelorette season 17), Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette season 20) and Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette season 15) – are also set to appear this season on the beaches of paradise.
- Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.
The Bachelor in Paradise cast includes the following:
- Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20
- Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20
- Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20
- Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8
- Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26
- Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20
- Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17
- Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19
- Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20
- Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18
- Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27
- Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27
