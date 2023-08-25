“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Cancelled After Two Seasons at Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has been canceled after two seasons at Disney+, according to TV Line.
- Disney has not commented on the cancellation of the series.
- The news of the cancellation comes after the show’s second season premiered on Disney+ in March.
- The series was a gender-swapped reboot of Neil Patrick Harris’ Doogie Howser, M.D., which ran from 1989-1993.
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee starred as teen doctor Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha.
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Synopsis:
- When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before.
- But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.)
- She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor.
- Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.
Cast:
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee
- Doogie Kamealoha
- Kathleen Rose Perkins
- Jason Scott Lee
- Matthew Sato
- Wes Tian
- Emma Meisel
- Mapuana Makia
- Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
- Ronny Chieng
- Alex Aiono
- Milo Manheim
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now