“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Cancelled After Two Seasons at Disney+

by |
Tags: ,

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has been canceled after two seasons at Disney+, according to TV Line.

  • Disney has not commented on the cancellation of the series.
  • The news of the cancellation comes after the show’s second season premiered on Disney+ in March.
  • The series was a gender-swapped reboot of Neil Patrick Harris’ Doogie Howser, M.D., which ran from 1989-1993.
  • Peyton Elizabeth Lee starred as teen doctor Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Synopsis:

  • When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before.
  • But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.)
  • She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor.
  • Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

Cast:

  • Peyton Elizabeth Lee
  • Doogie Kamealoha
  • Kathleen Rose Perkins
  • Jason Scott Lee
  • Matthew Sato
  • Wes Tian
  • Emma Meisel
  • Mapuana Makia
  • Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
  • Ronny Chieng
  • Alex Aiono
  • Milo Manheim
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now